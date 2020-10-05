Boston, Leipzig orchestras extend Andris Nelsons' contracts

Under the new contract, Nelsons will lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a minimum of 12 weeks of programs at Boston’s Symphony Hall and will continue to have a significant presence each season at Tanglewood, the BSO's summer home in western Massachusetts.

“I am filled with gratitude and great happiness for the opportunity to continue my musical journey with the BSO, and I feel a powerful sense of anticipation around being reunited with the orchestra and our dear audiences as soon as the regulations around the pandemic allow," Nelsons said in a statement.