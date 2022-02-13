Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 17 Georgia 72-54

Staiti went to the bench with two fouls midway through the opening period. Soon after Staiti's exit, teammate Maiury Bates was called for her second foul.

South Carolina immediately seized the advantage, finishing the first period with an 18-2 run, including the final 10 points, for a 29-10 lead.

The Gamecocks attacked with an impressive inside-outside balance. South Carolina was good on each of its four 3-pointers in the first period while also building an advantage near the basket.

South Carolina stretched its lead to 30 points in the second period and led 51-25 at halftime.

Georgia scored the final six points of the third period and the first six points of the final period to pull to within 15 points at 61-46.

South Carolina won easily despite playing without its top two reserves. Forwards Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso are competing with their national teams, Canada and Brazil, respectively, in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament.

Que Morrison, who had 11 points, provided a highlight for Georgia in the third period when she went behind her back for a fancy layup despite being fouled by Henderson. Morrison sank the free throw for the three-point play.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks look postseason ready. They improved to 10-0 against Top 25 teams with their 15th consecutive win over Georgia since 2013.

Georgia: The Lady Bulldogs couldn't come close to their first win over a top-ranked team since beating Tennessee in the semifinals of the 2004 SEC tournament. They're left with a three-game losing streak that includes two home losses. The sudden downturn has dropped Georgia to .500 in the SEC and in danger of taking a fall in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Auburn on Thursday. Amihere and Cardoso are expected to be back with the team.

Georgia hosts Missouri on Thursday when it will look for its first win since Feb. 3 against Vanderbilt.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Poll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Caption South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to shoot as Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) defends her during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to shoot as Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) defends her during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) and Georgia forward Malury Bates (22) battle for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) and Georgia forward Malury Bates (22) battle for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) and Georgia forward Malury Bates (22) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) and Georgia forward Malury Bates (22) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) drives against Georgia guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) drives against Georgia guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption South Carolina forward Sania Feagin (20) is fouled by Georgia guard Que Morrison (23) as she drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption South Carolina forward Sania Feagin (20) is fouled by Georgia guard Que Morrison (23) as she drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Georgia head coach Joni Taylor reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption Georgia head coach Joni Taylor reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption South Carolina guard Saniya Rivers (44) passes around Georgia guard Tineya Hylton (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption South Carolina guard Saniya Rivers (44) passes around Georgia guard Tineya Hylton (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett (24) goes cup for a shot as Georgia guard Mikayla Coombs (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett (24) goes cup for a shot as Georgia guard Mikayla Coombs (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley yells to her players on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley yells to her players on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore