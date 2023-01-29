Boston, Hall lead No. 1 Gamecocks past Alabama 65-52

Sarah Ashlee Barker scored a season-high 15 points for Alabama, Brittany Davis scored 11 of her 13 in the first half and had eight rebounds, and Aaliyah Nye had eight points but played only 17 minutes before fouling out.

Raven Johnson's layup and a 3-pointer with 1:45 left gave the Gamecocks a 33-23 lead late in the first half. Alabama then ended a four-minute field goal drought with Davis' long 3-pointer with 19 seconds to play, cutting the halftime margin to 33-26.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks got 35 points off the bench but shot just 18 of 52 (35%) from the floor.

Alabama: Playing its third game in seven days, the Tide lost 89-51 to No. 4 LSU and beat Arkansas 69-66 on a late 3-pointer. Alabama has lost 41 straight games against top-5 teams.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Kentucky on Thursday night.

Alabama: Visits Missouri on Feb. 5.

