Boss: Mom of alleged school shooter felt she was failing him

School officials have said they allowed Ethan to stay in school that day, but that they told the parents to get him help.

Smith said he later heard Jennifer Crumbley “screaming down the hallway” after she learned of the shooting.

She left work and subsequently texted Smith to say, “Andy, he’s going to kill himself. He must be the shooter.”

By late afternoon, Jennifer Crumbley expressed concern about losing her job, Smith said.

“'Please don't judge me for what my son did.' I was surprised by that text,” Smith told the court. “I was surprised she was worried about her job at that time.”

It's rare that authorities seek to prosecute the parents of suspected school shooters, and the Crumbleys' attorneys insist that the couple didn't know that a shooting was in the works and didn’t make the gun easy to find at home.

The day's first witness was Kira Pennock, who owns stables where the Crumbleys kept two horses. She said Jennifer Crumbley didn't talk much about Ethan.

“She said that he did not have any friends, he only had one friend and how he spent a lot of time online playing games,” Pennock testified. “He just seemed to keep to himself. She thought it was weird he wasn’t out doing things like normal kids.”

Prosecutor Karen McDonald asked if Jennifer Crumbley said her son was “weird.”

“Yes,” Pennock replied.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes. His lawyers filed a notice of an insanity defense, which will likely freeze his case while experts examine him.

The parents have been in jail on $500,000 bond since their arrest on Dec. 3.

The high school, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit, reopened on Jan. 24, nearly two months after the shooting.

White reported from Detroit.

James Crumbley, father of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, arrives in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Officials planned to welcome students back to Oxford High School on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, which is reopening for the first time since four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during a shooting at the school on Nov. 30, 2021. The students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

