Bosnia's international official suspends Serb property law

Dodik, a pro-Russia politician who's the Serb member of Bosnia's multi-ethnic presidency, has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb entity from the rest of Bosnia.

Britain slapped Dodik and Bosnian Serb President Zeljka Cvijanovic with sanctions on Monday for undermining peace in the Balkan nation. Dodik already has faced U.S. sanctions earlier this year.

He remained defiant on Tuesday, saying that “the property of Republika Srpska remains the property of Republika Srpska.”

Schmidt said that his decision “makes it clear that only the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina can dispose of state property or regulate property."

The Dayton peace accord envisages that joint decisions in Bosnia are reached by consensus of its ethnic groups. The U.N. High Representative has the authority to suspend laws and officials viewed as violating the peace deal.

The issue of ownership and division of the state property has remained unsolved for years amid disagreements between Bosnian politicians.

Bosnia's war killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.