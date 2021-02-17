Bosnian Serb health workers get COVID-19 jabs in Serbia

Aleksandar Radosavljevic, a doctor who was among those who crossed over into Serbia from the eastern Bosnian town of Bijeljina, described the occasion as a “very happy day for us.”

“This doesn’t mean protection for the medical staff only, but also for the patients and people (we work with,)” he said.

Bosnian Serbs have close ties with Serbia, while other parts of Bosnia are dominated by Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, and Croats. The autonomous regions were set up in a peace deal that ended the 1992-95 war.

Serbia was widely been seen as the aggressor in the Balkan wars during the 1990's, that resulted in more than 100,000 deaths and millions being left homeless.

In a move designed to burnish its image, Serbia donated more than 4,000 vaccines to North Macedonia and is sending more to Montenegro later on Wednesday. It has also offered the vaccines to the Bosniak and Croat parts of Bosnia.

North Macedonia's health authorities started vaccinating the country's of medical workers on Wednesday using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Serbia. They said another shipment from Serbia of about 4,000 doses is expected next week.

A medical worker administers a shot of COVID-19 vaccine to a man during the vaccination in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Serbia, a country of 7 million, has so far vaccinated some 1 million people, mainly with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and Russian Sputnik V, and to a lesser extent with the Pfizer jab.

