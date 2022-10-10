Bosnia recounts Serb president race after reports of fraud

Hardline Bosnian Serb separatist Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the race to be president of the Serb-run part, Republika Srpska. But his main contender, Jelena Trivic, has rejected that, saying Dodik's “thugs” were intimidating voters on election day and that poll workers loyal to his political party, SNSD, had altered vote tallies to reduce the number of ballots cast for her so as to hand him the victory.

Trivic’s supporters have staged two large rallies over the past week to demand a repeat of the vote for Republika Srpska's president and support her refusal to concede defeat.

Dodik has been the most powerful Bosnian Serb politician since 2006 despite being sanctioned by the West for corruption and advocating the separation of Republika Srpska from the rest of the country.

Speaking to local media on Monday, Dodik described the commission’s order as “running against the law” and an example of “foreign meddling.”

Under Bosnia’s electoral rules, votes are counted at polling stations by poll workers who are appointed by the country’s central election commission but are all nominated by political parties and coalitions running in an election. The central election commission collects the poll station tallies, examines them for irregularities and runs recounts where necessary before certifying the results or ordering a rerun of a vote.

The commission has for years called for electoral law reforms, insisting that appointments of poll workers by political parties increases the risk of vote-rigging.

Separatist ambitions among ethnic Serbs sparked Bosnia's devastating 1992-95 war, which killed more than 100,000 people, displaced millions and shattered the country for years. A U.S.-brokered peace agreement that ended the war created the Serb and Bosniak-Croat entities, tied loosely by joint institutions.

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic Credit: Radivoje Pavicic