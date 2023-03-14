Bosnia: Protest over draft law to recriminalize defamation

Last week, unidentified perpetrators vandalized vehicles belonging to two prominent Bosnian Serb journalists who had vocally criticized the recriminalization of defamation in Republika Srpska, as Bosnia’s Serb-run part is called.

Dodik, however, doubled down accusing the journalists of staging the attack to grab public attention, and promised to soon also introduce to parliament a Russian-style foreign agent registration bill.

In response, the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo tweeted that the proposed laws would “make it harder for citizens to hold the (Bosnian Serb) government accountable and make it easier for corruption to flourish unchecked.”

“We have seen this move before, and we know how it ends …Russian authorities have used their repressive legislation to suppress dissent, eviscerate civil society, and eradicate free media,” the embassy tweet added.

Staunchly pro-Russian Dodik has been the most influential Bosnian Serb leader for nearly two decades — despite being sanctioned by the West for advocating the separation of Republika Srpska from the rest of the country and actively blocking the reforms required if Bosnia wants to reach its stated goal of joining the EU.

The EU mission to Bosnia, in Sarajevo, tweeted last week that “freedom of expression and of the media are fundamental principles and values” that every EU candidate country, including Bosnia, is expected to uphold. “Journalists must be able to do their important work without fear of intimidation,” the tweet added.

Over the years, Dodik weathered countless accusations by national and international rights and media freedom groups of curbing media independence and popularizing rhetoric against Western diplomats and political opponents of all ethnic stripes.

Russia has backed Dodik, fueling fears in the West that Moscow might try to create further instability in the volatile Balkan nation to divert some attention from its war in Ukraine.

Separatist ambitions among ethnic Serbs sparked Bosnia’s devastating 1992-95 war, which killed more than 100,000 people, displaced millions and shattered the country for years to come. A U.S.-brokered peace agreement that ended the war created the Serb and Bosniak-Croat entities.

They’re linked by shared, state-wide institutions, and all actions at a national level require consensus from all three ethnic groups.