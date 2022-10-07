Bosnia election officials investigate possible vote-rigging

Ballots and other election material from the affected polling stations, spread over 60 different cities and municipalities, were being shipped to the central vote counting center in the capital of Sarajevo to be further examined, Arnautovic said.

Bosnia’s general election included races for different levels of government in one of the world’s most complicated institutional set-ups. Bosnia's political structure was agreed upon in a U.S.-sponsored peace deal that ended more than 3½ years of bloodshed in the 1990s between its three main ethnic groups: Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats.

The peace agreement divided the country into two highly independent governing entities — Serb-run Republika Srpska and the other shared by Bosniaks and Croats. Each entity has its own president, parliament and government, but the two are linked by shared, multi-ethnic institutions.

The election on Sunday included contests for the three members of Bosnia’s shared, multi-ethnic presidency, parliament deputies at different levels of governance and the president of Republika Srpska, which Dodik was running for.

Under Bosnia’s electoral rules, votes are counted at polling stations by poll workers who are appointed by the country’s central election commission but are all nominated by political parties and coalitions that are running in an election. The central election commission collects poll station tallies, examines them for irregularities and runs recounts where necessary before certifying the results of a vote.

The commission has for years called for electoral law reforms, insisting that appointments of poll workers by political parties increases the risk of vote-rigging.

“I fear that many polling station committees will be the subject of criminal investigations,” said Irena Hadziabdic, a commission member.

However, she added: “Rest assured that (the central election commission) will not undermine our own integrity…we will do our best to investigate all complaints and irregularities.”

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Credit: Armin Durgut Credit: Armin Durgut