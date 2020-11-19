Bosnia doctors appeal for respect of rules amid virus surge

On Thursday, Cehajic was making his round on the COVID-19 ward, where patients could be seen on oxygen support. As doctors checked the patients, nurses made the patients' beds. One patient could be heard apparently calling doctor Cehajic by his first name.

Cehajic said his hospital takes in patients with moderate cases of COVID-19 while those in life-threatening situations are sent to other facilities.

Still, the hospital is nearly full round-the-clock with around 90 patients and more coming in on a daily basis. Some patients are discharged to make way for new ones.

“We are functioning with huge effort, we are on the verge of our capacity, human and technical,” Dr. Bilala Oglecevac said Wednesday.

A medic wearing full protective gear works in the corridor in the COVID-19 ward at a former military hospital in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Doctors in Bosnia, one of the hardest hit countries in the Balkans with the new coronavirus, are appealing on the citizens to respect preventive measures and help the ailing health system. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic) Credit: Kemal Softic Credit: Kemal Softic

