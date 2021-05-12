Boris Johnson's office says court debt order 'without merit'

Private Eye magazine uncovered an October 2020 county court judgment against Johnson for 535 pounds ($755). The court record, which names the debtor as Boris Johnson of 10 Downing St. in London, doesn't disclose the identity of the creditor.

County court judgments can be issued if someone fails to respond to a court action over an alleged debt, according to a government website. The judgment means the court has formally decided the money is owed. The government site warns that bailiffs can be sent in if the debt isn't paid.