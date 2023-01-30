Boris Johnson says Putin said he could hit him with missile

The three-part series produced by veteran documentary-maker Norma Percy recounts how Western leaders dealt with Russia’s president in the years leading up to the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion.

Percy said Monday that she did not think Putin was making a direct threat but “it was a reminder that he could do it, and (Johnson) should remember that when he is dealing with him.”

Asked about Johnson’s comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that his account was untrue, “or, more precisely, it was a lie.” Peskov said Johnson may have deliberately lied or failed to understand what Putin was telling him.

“There were no threats with missiles,” Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. "While talking about security challenges to Russia, President Putin said that if Ukraine joins NATO the potential deployment of U.S. or other NATO missiles near our borders would mean that any such missile could reach Moscow in minutes.”

Johnson was one of the most prominent international allies of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until he was forced out of office in mid-2022 by ethics scandals. Britain remains a major supplier of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.