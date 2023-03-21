Boris Johnson says 'partygate' untruths were honest mistake

When reports of the parties first emerged in late 2021, Johnson initially said that no rules had been broken. He later apologized and said there had been “misjudgments,” but still insisted that he believed he was attending work events, not parties.

Johnson's lawyers say the committee must show that Johnson intended to mislead the House, rather than doing so unintentionally.

Johnson and his supporters also question the impartiality of Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who led an investigation into partygate, because she has now accepted a job as chief of staff to the leader of the opposition Labour Party.

If the committee finds Johnson in contempt, it could recommend punishments ranging from an oral apology to suspension or even expulsion from Parliament, or it could recommend no sanction at all. Any punishment would have to be approved by the House of Commons.

Johnson was forced to resign in July after a slew of scandals over money and ethics finally proved too much for Conservative colleagues, who quit the government by the dozens.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP