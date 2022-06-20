BreakingNews
New Ohio funeral law takes effect in mid-September
Boris Johnson has sinus operation at London hospital

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after arriving at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, England, Saturday, June 18, 2022, following a trip to Ukraine. Johnson met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv to offer continued aid and military training. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had an operation on his sinuses under general anaesthetic

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an operation on his sinuses under general anaesthetic on Monday, his office said.

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister was back at his 10 Downing Street home and resting after the “routine” procedure.

He said the operation had been scheduled in advance and was performed by medics working for the state-funded National Health Service at a London hospital.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab filled in for Johnson during the operation.

Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care with the coronavirus in April 2020. Blain said Monday’s procedure was unrelated to COVID-19.

Johnson, 58, is due to travel to a Commonwealth conference in Rwanda later this week and to attend Group of Seven and NATO summits later this month.

