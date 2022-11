Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight

Tatar scored 6:29 into the game to put the Devils up 1-0.

Guenther tied it with a power play goal at 9:04, but Hughes put the Devils back ahead just 23 seconds later with his fifth.

Keller beat Nico Hischier and scored a backhand goal 8:19 into the second to tie it 2-2 on another power-play goal.

Schmid got the start two nights after getting his first NHL win in relief in New Jersey’s win against Ottawa after Vitek Vanecek collided with a Senators player.

ROAD TRIPPING

The Coyotes' road trip is tied for the longest in NHL history and necessitated while annex construction of Mullett Arena at Arizona State University is completed. The team relocated to a 5,000-seat arena on the college campus while the franchise is seeking approval for a permanent home in Tempe, Arizona.

NOTES

The Devils' franchise record is 13 straight wins set Feb. 26-March 23, 2001. ... New Jersey is 11-0-0 this season when Hischier records a point. He had an assist in this game.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Devils: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

___

Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray

