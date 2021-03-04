X

Boone discharged from hospital, day after getting pacemaker

New York Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone stands on the field before a spring baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone stands on the field before a spring baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Nation & World | 55 minutes ago
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida, a day after having a pacemaker installed

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital on Thursday, a day after having a pacemaker installed.

Boone is on a leave of absence from the Yankees and intends to return to work in a few days.

The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager. He had open-heart surgery in 2009.

Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night’s 4-1 win over Toronto in Tampa and Thursday's 15-0 loss to Philadelphia in Clearwater.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone stands on the field before a spring baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone stands on the field before a spring baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

In this Feb. 24, 2021, photo, Carlos Mendoza of the New York Yankees poses for a photo in Florida. Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days. Bench coach Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night's exhibition against Toronto in Tampa, Fla. The 41-year-old was a minor leaguer mostly with San Francisco and the Yankees from 1997-09 and is starting his 13th season working for the Yankees. (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via AP, File)
In this Feb. 24, 2021, photo, Carlos Mendoza of the New York Yankees poses for a photo in Florida. Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days. Bench coach Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night's exhibition against Toronto in Tampa, Fla. The 41-year-old was a minor leaguer mostly with San Francisco and the Yankees from 1997-09 and is starting his 13th season working for the Yankees. (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via AP, File)

Credit: Mike Carlson

Credit: Mike Carlson

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.