Booking.com adds travel warnings for West Bank settlements

The new alert urges customers searching for rentals in Israeli settlements to review their government's travel advisories before booking in the area, "which may be considered conflict-affected."

Foreign tourism companies like Airbnb, Booking.com and TripAdvisor long have sparked controversy for allowing West Bank settlers to post places for rent, with no mention that these settlements are considered a violation of international law. Many rental sites, from suburban-type settlements near Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem to far-flung outposts deep in the occupied territories, list their location only as Israel.