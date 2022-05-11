Booker scores 28, Suns rout Mavericks 110-80 for 3-2 lead

The top-seeded Suns bounced back after dropping the previous two games and can win the series in Game 6 on Thursday in Dallas.

Doncic finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Brunson added 21 points. The Mavs shot just 38% from the field.

The Suns took a hard-fought 49-46 lead into halftime. Booker scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. Doncic countered with 18 points, though it was a little less efficient after making 7 of 16 shots.

The Mavericks led for a majority of the first half before Booker's baseline jam tied it at 40-all with 3:47 before halftime. Mikal Bridges had a nifty steal and then scored on a fast-break layup for a 44-42 lead.

BOOK THE BUCKET

Booker now has 804 points in 30 career playoff games.

The 25-year-old is one of just 18 players in NBA history with at least 800 points in his first 30 postseason games.

He joins Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter and Allen Iverson, who have all accomplished the feat since 2000.

HONORING GRINER

Chris Paul came to the arena wearing a shirt that had Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner’s picture on the front and her name on the back.

Griner — a seven-time WNBA All-Star — was detained in Russia on Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The Biden administration determined Griner is being wrongfully detained. A hearing in a Russian court is set for May 19.

The WNBA and and U.S. officials have worked toward Griner’s release, but have yet to make any headway with the Russian government.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic made his first 3-point attempt in Game 5 after a 1-of-10 performance from long range in Game 4. ... F Dorian Finney-Smith was called for a flagrant 1 after a hard foul on Booker in the third quarter.

Suns: F Torrey Craig (right elbow contusion) was available to play. ... Ayton was called for an offensive foul on the first possession of the game. He missed a big chunk of the first half after picking up two quick fouls. ... Coach Monty Williams dropped backup G Cameron Payne from the playing rotation after two ineffective games in Dallas. ... The Suns hosted a sellout crowd for a 32nd consecutive game.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) tries to get off a shot against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder argues a foul called against him during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles as he slaps hands with a Phoenix Suns fan during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) wins the open tipoff against Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, left, as Suns forward Mikal Bridges, right, looks on during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin