Booker leads Suns over Timberwolves in Durant's home debut

Chris Paul added 19 points and six assists for Phoenix.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 31 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25.

Durant played for the first time since March 5. He was warming up for his first home game with the Suns three days later when he sprained his left ankle during pregame preparation. The injury cost him 10 games.

The timing of that injury — less than an hour before his expected home debut — felt like a bad omen for the Suns, who added the 34-year-old Durant in a blockbuster trade-deadline deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and draft picks back to the Nets.

But Phoenix managed to tread water in the standings without its newest star.

The Timberwolves took a 51-48 halftime lead. Towns scored 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Booker led the Suns with 12.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Forwards Taurean Prince and Matt Ryan missed the game with an illness. ... Rudy Gobert had 15 rebounds.

Suns: Hosted a 63rd straight sellout crowd. ... Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo both blocked three shots.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Suns: Host Denver on Friday.

