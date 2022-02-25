Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win

The Thunder rallied in the second behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s nine points in the period. Jae Crowder’s layup at the buzzer gave the Suns a 48-45 halftime lead. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points before the break.

The Thunder finally took the lead early in the third quarter, but the Suns regained control and led 85-77 heading into the fourth. Phoenix made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the third quarter after making 2 of 17 in the first half.

The Thunder cut it to 94-91 in the fourth quarter, but the Suns closed on a 30-13 run.

TIP-INS

Suns: Former Thunder G Cameron Payne missed his 14th straight game with a sprained right wrist. ... Jae Crowder scored 17 points.

Thunder: Lu Dort (left shoulder strain), Ty Jerome (sore left hip), Mike Muscala (sore right ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (fractured right foot) and Kenrich Williams (sprained right knee) all sat out. ... Made 1 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and 6 of 31 overall.

UP NEXT:

Suns: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Thunder: At Indiana on Friday night.

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, left, and center Derrick Favors (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Caption Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) shoots as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Caption Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, shoots between Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and center Deandre Ayton (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Caption Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots in front of Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder (99) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Caption Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby, right, shoots in front of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and forward Cameron Johnson (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Caption Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots in front of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Caption Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots in front of Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)