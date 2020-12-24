Booker, Bridges lead new-look Suns past Mavericks 106-102

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas is now 22-19 all-time in season openers and has lost four of its last five openers. ... The Mavericks were without center Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to rehab from an October surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee. The Mavs hope that the 7-foot-3 Porzingis will return the first week of January. ... It was a homecoming for Mavs rookie Josh Green, who played high school basketball at Hillcrest Prep Academy with Ayton in Phoenix. The two both played in college at Arizona.

Suns: Forward Dario Saric, who missed all four of the Suns preseason games, sat out the opener with a sore right quad ... Veteran Frank Kaminsky returned to the Suns on Tuesday. Phoenix claimed the 7-foot big man after he was waived by Sacramento. In 39 games last season with the Suns, Kaminsky averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. Kaminsky did not see action Wednesday because of health and safety protocols. ... Forward Abdel Nader, who was acquired in the Chris Paul trade, did not play because of concussion protocol. Nader suffered the concussion in the team's preseason game against Utah.

Mavericks: Travel to face the Lakers on Christmas Day.

Suns: Travel to face Sacramento on Saturday.

