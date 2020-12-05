Book leads No. 2 Irish past Syracuse 45-21 in home finale

Kyren Williams added 110 yards on 20 carries, giving him 1,011 for the season, and freshman Chris Tyree had a 94-yard TD run for Notre Dame’s final touchdown.

The Orange (1-10, 1-9) managed 414 yards on the Irish defense, ranked No. 10 nationally coming into the game, and took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

Notre Dame started its run thanks to a roughing the passer by Syracuse that Book later turned into a 28-yard TD run. Linebacker Marist Liufau’s fumble recovery and return to the Syracuse 21 was followed by Book’s first TD pass to McKinley.

Then Book engineered a six-play, 68-yard scoring drive that took just 32 seconds, finishing it with a 28-yard TD pass to McKinley and the Irish were up 24-7 at half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: Coach Dino Babers’ young team, which was a 33½-point underdog and with 71.6 percent of its roster either freshmen or sophomores, moved the ball on the Irish defense in closing out the season.

Notre Dame: Book's string of pass attempts without an interception, dating back to the season opener against Duke, ended at 267 when Ja’Had Carter picked off an underthrown long pass early in the third quarter. Book finished with 348 total yards and five touchdowns, becoming only the second Irish player to move past 10,000 yards (10,008) in total offense. Quinn, who played for Notre Dame from 2003-06, is the leader with 11,944.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Don’t expect Fighting Irish to fall when AP announces its rankings Sunday and CFP rankings come out Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Season complete.

Notre Dame: The Irish have an extra week to rest up for the ACC title game after the conference adjusted the schedules earlier this week, canceling their last game.

Syracuse cornerback Kyle Strickland (22) pressures Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Syracuse cornerback Garett Williams (14) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind.