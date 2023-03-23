Bones kept by former eugenics institute buried in Berlin

The public burial with about 230 guests took place Thursday at the Waldfriedhof cemetery in the Berlin suburb of Dahlem, near the site where the remains were found. Five simple caskets were lowered into the ground by pallbearers.

“The inhuman practice of research racism foresaw no burial for the remains and threw them in pits,” said Daniel Botmann, a representative of Germany's Central Council of Jews, German news agency dpa reported. “Today we are taking numerous lives whose voices and biographies were extinguished to their last resting place.”

The head of the Free University, Günter Ziegler, said that “a specification of the victims by groups would ultimately only reproduce the racist methods and ideologies of the past.”

“That also means that we can no longer assign any name or face to the victims,” he added. “But we can remember them.”

