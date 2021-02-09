Bond for officer who fatally shot Andre Hill reduced to $1M

Collins told reporters last week that he was planning to file a motion for bond reconsideration, citing the amount as inappropriate in comparison to the bail set in the cases of other on-duty police killings in the past year.

“Even the officer in the George Floyd case was given a $1 million bond, and this case is nothing like that in any way, shape or form,” Collins said after the Friday hearing. “Our client had a good faith basis to believe that the individual had a silver revolver and he responded. He’s done everything that’s been asked of him. And this $3 million bond is just what we feel inappropriate.”

The defense attorney made the case in the filing that Coy has no past criminal history, has lived most of his life in Ohio, and did not flee while knowing for weeks that charges were coming. Collins also offered to surrender his client's passport “should this court believe surrendering the passport would bolster his already proven track record of not being a flight risk.”

Coy, 44, was arrested Wednesday after a Franklin County grand jury indicted him following a monthlong investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office into the fatal shooting. Collins said his client has voluntarily complied with state investigators from the beginning and voluntarily surrendered himself to law enforcement shortly after being indicted.

During the hearing Friday, the attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting Coy, argued that the high bond was necessary. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio’s top law enforcement official, said he was pleased with the bond.

“The Ohio Attorney General's Office cannot argue in good conscience that Adam Coy is a flight risk all of sudden when he has cooperated with their offices from the very beginning of their investigation and has done everything the police department and the Ohio Attorney General has asked of him,” the defense's motion read.

Franklin County Court Magistrate Elizabeta Saken also ordered Coy on Friday not to have contact with any witnesses in the case, including other police officers.

Tamala Payne, center, mother of Casey Goodson Jr., embraces Karissa Hill, daughter of Andre Hill, following the initial appearance of former Columbus police officer Adam Coy on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Coy was arraigned on four charges in the December 2020 police shooting death of Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man. Coy was charged with one count of murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of dereliction of duty, one of which was for failure to render aid to Hill after he was shot. His bond was set at $3.3 million. Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade in early December 2020 as he was entering his northeast Columbus home. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks with members of the media following the initial appearance of former Columbus police officer Adam Coy on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Coy was arraigned on four charges in the December 2020 police shooting death of Andre Hill, a Black man. Coy was charged with one count of murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of dereliction of duty, one of which was for failure to render aid to Hill after he was shot. His bond was set at $3.3 million. Yost's office was appointed special prosecutor in the case. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel