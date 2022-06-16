BreakingNews
Lowe’s in Hamilton evacuated for search of fugitive
journal-news logo
X

Bomb threats made in Kosovo's ethnic Serb-dominated areas

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Police in Kosovo have reported a series of bomb threats to schools in Serb-dominated areas of the country and say they have confirmed some as hoaxes

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Police in Kosovo reported a series of bomb threats to schools in Serb-dominated areas Thursday, which have been confirmed as hoaxes.

A police statement said about 30 locations received early morning electronic warnings or phone calls. It did not identify the precise areas.

In the evening police reported that all were fake alarms, including one at Pristina International Airport, which returned to normal operations.

Most of the country's ethnic Serb minority lives in northern Kosovo.

Police said they evacuated people from the threatened areas and sent in demining units to look for bombs. Law enforcement agencies urged the public not to panic.

Bomb threats in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, last month brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill. No explosive devices were found.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. The United States and most of the West recognized its sovereignty, but not Serbia or its allies Russia and China.

Ethnic Serbs are Kosovo's biggest minority group and entitled to having 10 representatives serving as lawmakers in the country's 120-seat parliament, as well as in governmental posts.

In Other News
1
Detroit honors Vincent Chin, Asian American killed in 1982
2
Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit
3
Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Heated' Trump, Pence's near miss with mob
4
Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines
5
California won't immediately list Joshua tree as threatened
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top