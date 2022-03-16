Hamburger icon
Bomb-threatened Black schools eligible for security grants

FILE - A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus, Feb. 1, 2022. after two historically Black colleges in Georgia received bomb threats. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce that historically Black colleges and universities, many of which recently received bomb threats, are eligible for federal campus security grants. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: John Spink

FILE - A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus, Feb. 1, 2022. after two historically Black colleges in Georgia received bomb threats. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce that historically Black colleges and universities, many of which recently received bomb threats, are eligible for federal campus security grants. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce that historically Black colleges and universities, many of which recently received bomb threats, are eligible for federal campus security grants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Historically Black colleges and universities, many of which recently received bomb threats, are eligible for grant funding under a U.S. Education Department program designed to help improve campus security, Vice President Kamala Harris was set to announce on Wednesday.

A day after the White House said her husband had tested positive for COVID-19, Harris was set to appear with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Homeland Security Deputy Secretary John Tien to discuss steps to improve public safety across the United States.

Harris was expected to announce that historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, are now eligible for grant funding under the Project School Emergency Response to Violence program at the Education Department to improve campus security and provide mental health resources.

The FBI has been investigating bomb threats against at least 17 of these schools in late January and February, which was Black History Month. No devices were found at the schools that were threatened.

The White House said Harris will make clear that everyone should be able to learn, work, worship and gather without fear. She will discuss spikes in instances of violence and hate against Jewish, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander and LGBTQ communities, the White House said in previewing the event.

Last March, Harris and President Joe Biden visited Atlanta after the fatal shootings of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at area spas. Wednesday is the anniversary of those killings.

After husband Doug Emhoff's positive COVID-19 result was announced on Tuesday, Harris tweeted that he was doing fine and that she had tested negative and would continue to be tested. She later skipped a previously scheduled Tuesday evening appearance with Biden.

A woman walks outside the Spelman campus Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, 2022 after two historically Black colleges in Georgia received bomb threats. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce that historically Black colleges and universities, many of which recently received bomb threats, are eligible for federal campus security grants. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

A woman walks outside the Spelman campus Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, 2022 after two historically Black colleges in Georgia received bomb threats. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce that historically Black colleges and universities, many of which recently received bomb threats, are eligible for federal campus security grants. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: John Spink

A woman walks outside the Spelman campus Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, 2022 after two historically Black colleges in Georgia received bomb threats. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce that historically Black colleges and universities, many of which recently received bomb threats, are eligible for federal campus security grants. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, March 4, 2022, in her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Harris heads to Warsaw on Wednesday in what is supposed to be an opportunity to display the Biden administration’s thanks to Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing their country after the Russian invasion. Instead, she finds herself parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, March 4, 2022, in her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Harris heads to Warsaw on Wednesday in what is supposed to be an opportunity to display the Biden administration's thanks to Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing their country after the Russian invasion. Instead, she finds herself parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, March 4, 2022, in her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Harris heads to Warsaw on Wednesday in what is supposed to be an opportunity to display the Biden administration’s thanks to Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing their country after the Russian invasion. Instead, she finds herself parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

