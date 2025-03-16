Bomb targeting bus carrying security forces kills 5 and wounds 10 in restive southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb exploded near a bus carrying security forces in restive southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, killing at least five officers and wounding 10 others, police said.

The attack occurred in Naushki, a district in Balochistan, said Zafar Zamanani, a local police chief. He said the the blast also badly damaged another nearby bus. The dead and wounded were transported to a nearby hospital.