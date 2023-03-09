X
Bomb kills 3, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Police say a Taliban-appointed provincial governor and two others have been killed in a bomb explosion

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A bomb killed a Taliban-appointed provincial governor and two others in Afghanistan's Mazar-e- Sharif Thursday, a Taliban police spokesman said.

The explosion killed Daud Muzmal and two others inside the governor's office in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban appointed spokesman for local police chief.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority..

