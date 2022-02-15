Bomb blasts military bus in Syrian capital, killing 1

In recent years, attacks in Damascus have been rare. One of the last major explosions to take place was in 2017 — when suicide bombers hit a judicial office building and a restaurant, killing nearly 60 people. The attacks were claimed by Islamic State group militants.

The extremist organization has not held territory in Syria since 2019, but it continues to represent a threat with sleeper cells, mostly hiding in Syria’s expansive desert.

IS fighters have attacked Syrian troops in central and eastern Syria. The extremist group has also carried out attacks on U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters in the northeast, including a raid on a prison in late January that led to 10 days of fighting in the city of Hassakeh. The clash left nearly 500 people dead.

Syria’s conflict began in March 2011 and has killed nearly half a million people, displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million and left large parts of the country destroyed.