7 Israeli troops killed in a Gaza bombing as Palestinian officials say 79 killed in Israeli attacks

Among the 79 reported killed in Gaza were 33 people who died while trying to access aid.

Israel returns its attention to Gaza

Israel has been fighting in Gaza since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. U.S.-led ceasefire efforts have repeatedly stalled in the conflict.

Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, the army’s chief spokesman, said the soldiers were attacked in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where the army has operated on and off throughout much of the war.

“Helicopters and rescue forces were sent to the spot. They made attempts to rescue the fighters, but without success,” he said.

The army said another soldier was seriously wounded in a separate incident in Khan Younis. It gave no further details, but Hamas claimed on its Telegram channel it had ambushed Israeli soldiers taking cover inside a residential building in the area.

Over 860 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the war began with the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, including more than 400 during the fighting in Gaza.

The initial Hamas attack killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 others hostage. Some 50 hostages remain in captivity, at least 20 of whom are believed to still be alive.

Palestinians eager for a ceasefire of their own

Some Palestinians in Gaza City expressed frustration Wednesday that the war in the territory has dragged on for nearly two years, while the conflict between Israel and Iran lasted 12 days before a fragile ceasefire was reached.

“I live in a tent and now my tent is gone too and we’re living in suffering here. The war between Israel and Iran ended in less than two weeks and we’ve been dying for two years,” said Um Zidan, a woman displaced from northern Gaza.

Gaza health authorities had announced on Tuesday that the number of Palestinians killed in the war has risen above 56,000. Israel’s blockade and military campaign have driven the population to the brink of famine.

Mazen al-Jomla, a displaced resident of Shati camp, questioned why war in the coastal enclave has stretched on, noting that Israel’s assault on Iran was based on accusations of possessing nuclear weapons.

“We have been suffering for two years; from horrors, destruction, martyrs and injured people," he said. "What do they (Israel) have left here? There are no houses, trees, or rocks, or humans left. Everything was destroyed.”

Deadliest round of fighting

The latest reported death toll of 56,156 is higher than in any previous Israeli-Palestinian fighting. The health ministry in Gaza doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants but says more than half of the dead have been women and children.

The ministry said the dead include 5,759 who have been killed since Israel resumed fighting on March 18, shattering a two-month ceasefire.

Israel says it only targets militants and blames civilian deaths on Hamas, which operates in heavily populated areas. Israel says over 20,000 Hamas militants have been killed, though it has provided no evidence to support that claim. Hamas has not commented on its casualties.

Palestinian woman killed in Jerusalem

Israeli forces shot and killed a 66-year-old Palestinian woman during a raid on Wednesday in east Jerusalem, her husband and a local Palestinian official said.

Joudah Al-Obeidi, a 67-year-old resident of the neighborhood's Shuafat refugee camp, said his wife Zahia Al-Obeidi was standing on the roof of their home when Israeli forces stormed the camp and shot her in the head. He said she had posed no threat.

“It is a crime,” he told The Associated Press. “What danger did a sick 66-year-old woman pose to them?”

Israeli police said they were investigating the incident, saying a woman had arrived at a military checkpoint with “serious penetrating injuries” and was pronounced dead. They said Israeli forces fired at “rioters” who threw rocks and heavy objects at them during the operation, hospitalizing one officer with a head injury from a large rock.

Marouf Al-Refai, the Palestinian official, said Israeli forces stormed the Shuafat refugee camp overnight, killing Al-Obeidi with a shot to the head around 10 p.m. and took her body away.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, in the 1967 Mideast war.

It considers the area to be part of its capital – a move that is not internationally recognized. Palestinians want an independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

