Bollywood superstar’s son walks out from jail in drugs case

Mukul Rohatgi, Khan’s lawyer, told the court that the agency did not find any drugs on Khan and allegations that he was in contact with drug dealers were untrue. He called the arrest “arbitrary” and said the agency did not conduct a medical examination to show he had consumed drugs.

The case has dominated headlines and social media in India, with fans of the actor demanding Khan’s release while others calling for a boycott of his father’s films.

The 55-year-old megastar is India’s most loved actor and is known as the “King of Bollywood.” He has starred in more than 105 movies over nearly three decades.

In September last year, some of Bollywood’s most prominent stars were questioned by the narcotics agency in connection with the death of famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput died by suicide and doctors and police ruled out drugs.