Bollywood superstar's son gets bail in drugs case

Arguing on behalf of Khan, lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told the court that the agency did not find any drugs on Khan at the time of his arrest and allegations that he was in contact with drug dealers were untrue. Rohatgi called Khan’s arrest “arbitrary," adding that the agency did not conduct a medical examination to show he had consumed drugs.

The agency had last week opposed Khan’s bail plea for the second time, saying it would affect their investigation because he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

The case has been dominating media headlines for weeks and has divided social media in India, with fans of the actor demanding Khan’s release while others calling for a boycott of his father’s films.

On Twitter, Khan and his father's name have been trending alongside hashtag #BollywoodDruggies. India's freewheeling TV news channels have also given wall-to-wall coverage to the case, with many of them siding with the narcotics agency.

Shah Rukh Khan has made no official statement but many Bollywood stars have come to his side.

The 55-year-old is India's most loved star and is known as the “King of Bollywood.” He has starred in more than 105 movies over nearly three decades.

In September last year, some of Bollywood’s most prominent stars were questioned by the narcotics agency in connection with the death of famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput died by suicide and doctors and police ruled out drugs.