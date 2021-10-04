Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

He told the court that the agency did not find any drugs on Khan and the allegations that Khan was in contact with drug dealers were untrue.

Khan, 23, is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh, 55, is one of the world’s most famous actors, also known as the “King of Bollywood.” He has been acting in Bollywood films for nearly three decades and has starred in more than 105 movies. He has more than 42 million followers on Twitter and also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team, which plays for the Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket competition.

In the last few years, Bollywood stars have often found themselves caught in cases related to drugs.

In September last year, some of Bollywood's most prominent actors were questioned by the narcotics agency in connection with the death of famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput.