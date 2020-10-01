Bolivian women skateboard in Aymara garb to showcase culture

“My grandmother wore her ‘chola’ dress with pride, and I want to revalue her culture,” said Milenda Limachi.

Limachi said at first she fell a lot, but a friend encouraged her to continue and she got better.

“Here it is mostly men who practice" skateboarding, she said. "But the world will know that in Bolivia there are women who do it.”

Huara Medina, organizer of the group in Cochabamba, called it “a joy that the group is growing.”

"We are also in La Paz and little by little we will be reaching other parts of the country,” she said.

Usually, the La Paz group practices jumps and stunts on a track opened last year. They say that bit by bit skateboarding is growing in popularity in the Andean nation.

Yanira Villarreal, left, Ayde Choque, center, and Milenda Limachi, wearings masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic and dressed as a "Cholita" pose for a photo with their skateboards during a youth talent show in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Young women called "Skates Imillas," using the Aymara word for girl Imilla, use traditional Indigenous clothing as a statement of pride of their Indigenous culture while playing riding their skateboards. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

