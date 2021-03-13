Bolivia arrests ex leader in crackdown on opposition

Other arrest warrants were issued for more than a dozen other former officials. Those include several ex-cabinet ministers, as well as former military leader William Kaliman and the police chief who had urged Morales to resign in November 2019 after the country was swept by protests against the country's first Indigenous president.

After Morales resigned — or was pushed — and flew abroad, many of his key supporters also resigned. Áñez, a legislator who had been several rungs down the ladder of presidential succession, was vaulted into the interim presidency.

Once there, she abruptly wrenched Bolivia's policies to the right and her administration tried to prosecute Morales and an array of his supporters on terrorism and sedition charges, alleging election rigging and oppression of protests.

But Morales Movement Toward Socialism remained popular. It won last year's elections with 55% of the vote under Morales' chosen candidate Luis Arce, who took the presidency in November. Áñez had dropped out after plunging in the polls.

Two ministers in Áñez's government were also arrested on Friday, including former Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra, who had helped lead the prosecution of Morales' aides. A former defense minister and others also have been accused.

New Justice Minister Iván Lima said that Áñez, 53, faces charges related to her actions as an opposition senators, not as former president.

Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo denied it was an act of persecution, saying the case arose from a criminal complaint of conspiracy and sedition filed against her in November, the month she left office.

The Americas director of Human Rights Watch, José Miguel Vivanco, said from Washington that the arrest warrants against Áñnez and her ministers “contain no evidence whatsoever that they have committed the crime of terrorism.”

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019 file photo, Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez speaks during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia. Anez said on Friday, March 12, 2021, that the new government has issued a warrant for her arrest. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Bolivia's former Interim President Jeanine Anez, center, who has been detained, is escorted by Government Minister Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo, right, and Bolivian Police Commander Jhonny Aguilera, at the military airport in El Alto, Bolivia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Prosecutors ordered the arrest Anez and several former ministers for sedition. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez, center, who has been detained, is escorted by Government Minister Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo, second from right, and Bolivian Police Commander Jhonny Aguilera at the military airport in El Alto, Bolivia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Prosecutors ordered the arrest Anez and several former ministers for sedition. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita