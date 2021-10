Boise State forces 4 turnovers, knocks off No. 10 BYU 26-17

The Broncos tied it when Cyrus Habibi-Likio broke free for an 11-yard sprint. Scott Matlock recovered a fumble by Allgeier at the BYU 24 to set up Boise State’s first touchdown.

Boise State went ahead 17-10 on a 1-yard plunge from Andrew Van Buren. The Broncos’ second touchdown came five plays after Lopini Katoa fumbled a kickoff return at the BYU 23.

The Cougars struggled to rally after repeatedly failing to convert in the red zone in the second half. Katoa’s second fumble stopped one drive at the Broncos 13. An incomplete fourth-down pass from Hall stopped a second drive at the Boise State 5.

BYU finally cut it to 23-17 midway through the fourth quarter on a 1-yard plunge by Allgeier. A 59-yard catch by Gunner Romney on the opening play of the drive set up the score.

Jonah Dalmas hit a 22-yard field goal with 3:27 left and Kaonohi Kaniho picked off a pass from Hall at the Broncos 11 to seal it. THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: Strong defensive play helped the Broncos run off 23 straight. An ability to stifle BYU when it mattered helped Boise State overcome a mediocre outing on offense.

BYU: Back-to-back second quarter turnovers ripped away any offensive momentum the Cougars generated during the first quarter. BYU struggled to convert in the red zone throughout the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Losing to a sub .500 Boise State team will cause BYU to take a tumble in the AP Top 25,

UP NEXT

Boise Sate: Hosts Air Force on Saturday.

BYU: At Baylor on Saturday.

