Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phils launch 5

Bohm led off with a liner over the left-field wall in the second for the milestone homer. Two batters later, Marsh hit home run No. 1,001, a high fly that a young fan in the front row of the right-field seats dropped back onto the field.

“I feel awesome about it. I was just really excited that the ball was coming toward me so I just got out of my seat and tried to catch it,” said 10-year-old Ty Kuhner from Wilmington, Delaware, who was at the game with his parents and older sister, Madison.

Schwarber, who led the National League with 46 home runs this year, hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a two-run Schwarbomb into the center-field shrubbery. Hoskins followed with a drive to left that chased McCullers.

Cy Young himself gave up the first World Series homer, an inside-the-parker to Pittsburgh's Jimmy Sebring against Boston in the first World Series game in 1903.

Mickey Mantle holds the record for most World Series home runs with 18. Ruth is next with 15.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

