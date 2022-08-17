BofA CEO: Struggling Americans feel they are in a recession

"Gas prices are coming back down, but rents are going up 10, 12, 15 percent. And rent can end up taking 40% of these households' income," Moynihan said. Rent accounts for about one-third of the government's Consumer Price Index, which showed a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July.

“We are worried about, for the U.S. broad-based consumer, is the increased rents as we go into the natural turn of rents (typically in the fall with school year),” he added.

The average U.S. consumer entered this period of high inflation and economic turbulence in healthy financial shape. The U.S. government spent trillions of dollars to extend unemployment benefits and other forms of pandemic relief. In response, Americans were paying down debts faster than historic norms and had higher than normal levels of savings. Those economic programs largely ended last year.

Moynihan said he still believes, as he's said in previous interviews, that overall the American consumer is still in good shape and able withstand the economic turbulence. He says Americans who have a fixed-rate mortgage largely have locked in low borrowing costs and that credit card balances, while climbing, are still lower as a percentage of household income.

“We see no deterioration in consumer behavior from the beginning of the year until now,” he said. He did say there's been some slowdown in the amount of money Americans are saving, which is likely due to rising costs.

Moynihan said companies are still raising wages as well, which is helping Americans cope. Bank of America itself has raised wages to help its 200,000-plus employees counter rising costs. The company gave raises to employees making less than $100,000 of as much as 7%, depending on longevity. That does not include the company's typical merit raise cycle as well.

“(The raises) are helping people deal with this,” he said.

AP Financial Literacy Writer Adriana Morga contributed to this report from New York.

Combined Shape Caption Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, is photographed during an interview at the Bank of America Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Moynihan, said that recent quibbling over whether the U.S. economy is technically in a recession or not is missing the point. What matters is that current economic conditions are negatively impacting those who are most vulnerable.(AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, is photographed during an interview at the Bank of America Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Moynihan, said that recent quibbling over whether the U.S. economy is technically in a recession or not is missing the point. What matters is that current economic conditions are negatively impacting those who are most vulnerable.(AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

