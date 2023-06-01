Boeing's astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after latest problems

The capsule is full of wire harnesses wrapped in white tape that's flammable, according to Nappi. Rather than trying to remove the hundreds of feet of tape, which was supposed to protect against scuffing, the company may cover it with a safer material.

The parachute lines also were not designed to be strong enough to meet safety standards.

“These tests were run many years ago. We reviewed those results. We missed those results, and this could have been caught sooner,” Nappi said.

Following the retirement of the space shuttles more than a decade ago, NASA hired Boeing and SpaceX to transport astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX has now completed 10 crew flights, three of them private. Boeing had to repeat its 2019 test flight without a crew because of software and other issues.

“NASA desperately needs a second provider for crew transportation,” said Steve Stich, the space agency's commercial crew program manager.

The goal is to have one SpaceX and one Boeing taxi flight to the station each year.

