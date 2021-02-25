Boeing will pay $6.6 million to settle FAA allegations

“I have reiterated to Boeing’s leadership time and again that the company must prioritize safety and regulatory compliance, and that the FAA will always put safety first in all its decisions,” FAA Administrator Stephen Dixon said in a statement.

The two new enforcement cases for which Boeing will pay $1.21 million involve a program under which Boeing employees conduct safety assessments on new planes on behalf of the FAA.

In one case, the agency said Boeing “exerted undue pressure or interfered with” those employees at a plant in South Carolina where the company makes its twin-aisle 787 plane. In the other related case, Boeing had those employees reporting to the wrong managers and becoming subject to pressure or interference in connection with aircraft inspections.

Last August, FAA proposed civil penalties totaling $2.5 million for those two cases. It is common for airlines and aircraft manufacturers to negotiate reductions in proposed FAA fines.