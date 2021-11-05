Boeing settles with funds that sued after 737 Max crashes

Boeing agreed to add a board member with a background in aviation or aerospace engineering or product safety and create a safety ombudsman's office for at least five years.

Boeing fired Muilenburg in late 2019 and replaced him with David Calhoun, who was on the board at the time. Both are defendants in the shareholder lawsuit, along with several other current and former directors.

Eight of the 13 directors who were on the board when the crashes occurred will have left by January. Six new directors have been added.

In January, Chicago-based Boeing agreed to a $2.5 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to avoid criminal prosecution for misleading regulators about safety of the Max. Most of the money will go to airlines that bought the jets.