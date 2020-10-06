Boeing says pandemic will cut demand for planes for a decade

The company’s outlook assumes that it will take about three years for air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The company is counting on its defense and space business — now more than half of Boeing's revenue — to maintain some measure of stability. The company predicted that worldwide demand for military planes, drones, satellites and other products will be $2.6 trillion over the next decade, nearly matching the airliner market.

Boeing expects near-term demand to be especially weak for so-called widebody airliners that are used mostly on international routes. International travel has dropped much more sharply than domestic flying during the pandemic, as the U.S. and other countries have restricted international visitors to limit spread of the virus.

Boeing sees more strength in demand for single-aisle or narrowbody planes likes its own 737 and the Airbus A320, although it did not disclose a forecast for the Max.