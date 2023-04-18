Boeing production problem spills over into summer travel

Boeing hopes to boost production of the Max, which was halted in late 2019 after two of the planes were involved in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people. Production has not yet returned to pre-crash rates.

Boeing disclosed last week that subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems used a “non-standard manufacturing process” on fittings where the tail is attached to the fuselage of most models of Max jets built since 2019. Boeing said then that the issue could cause delays in production and deliveries of a “significant number” of the planes.

Calhoun repeated the company’s position that the fittings do not present a safety issue for planes already carrying passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration has not ordered airlines to do anything with those jets.

Boeing said preliminary results showed that its shareholders elected the 13 board nominees put forward by the company, which lost $5 billion last year and nearly $22 billion since the start of 2019.

Shareholders asked when the company might restore a dividend, which was suspended in early 2020. Calhoun and Chairman Lawrence Kellner said they want to invest in the business and reduce debt before returning more money to shareholders.

Boeing shares gained 1.6% and Spirit AeroSystems rose 7.8% Tuesday.

Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing is scheduled to report first-quarter results April 26.