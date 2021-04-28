Boeing posts 1Q loss, takes a hit on Air Force One work

“We still believe that that is in relatively short order, although I will not predict when the FAA is through with its interrogation.” Calhoun said on CNBC.

Meanwhile, the company is also dealing with problems in its program to build replacements for the current Air Force One planes, which are specially modified 747 jumbo jets. The program is not crucial to Boeing's financial health but carries prestige, building the presidential planes that are recognizable around the world.

Boeing took a first-quarter charge of $318 million charge related to its $3.9 billion contract with the Air Force for new presidential planes. Boeing fired and sued subcontractor GDC Technics, which in turn laid off about 200 workers and filed for bankruptcy protection this week. GDC, hired for interior work on the planes, filed a countersuit against Boeing.

It is not clear whether Boeing will meet its December 2024 deadline for delivering the planes.

“We continue to make steady progress on this program and are working closely with our customer to assess impact and mitigate risks to the delivery schedule,” Boeing spokeswoman Deborah VanNierop said in an email.

Calhoun said in a memo to employees that while the pandemic continues to challenge the airplane market, the company sees 2021 as a turning point as vaccines distributed more rapidly. He said Boeing's defense and space business is providing stability for the company.

Excluding one-time items, Boeing's loss was $1.53 per share. Analysts expected a loss of 97 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

The loss was smaller than the $628 million loss Boeing reported a year earlier, when the pandemic was just starting to hit the airline industry. In the first quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, the company earned $2.15 billion on revenue of $22.92 billion.

Revenue fell 10% from a year earlier, to $15.22 billion, nearly matching the $15.23 billion that analysts expected. Boeing generated cash when regulators in the U.S. and other countries allowed the company to resume deliveries of 737 Max jets, which were grounded for nearly two years after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing delivered 77 commercial planes in the quarter, up from 50 in the same period last year, although revenue from those sales dropped.

The company's defense and space business accounted for nearly half of Boeing revenue, and it earned a profit as revenue climbed 19%.

Last week, as the company met online with shareholders, it announced that the board raised CEO Calhoun's retirement age from 65 to 70, meaning he won't be forced to step down next April. At the same time, Boeing said Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith, 54, will retire in July, a move that caught Wall Street off-guard. Analysts speculated that Smith saw his path to the top job closed off by Calhoun's extended term.

The shares fell 3% in morning trading Wednesday.