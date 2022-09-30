Boeing behind schedule in gaining approval for new Max jets

Boeing, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, said in a statement Friday that it was working to give FAA the information it needs.

“At the same time, we are discussing with policymakers the time needed to complete these certifications, following established processes,” Boeing said.

The FAA’s concerns were first reported by the Seattle Times, which said that Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., filed an amendment to a pending bill to give Boeing more time to get the planes certified without adding the crew-alerting system.

Congress added the alerting-system requirement on planes certified after Dec. 31, 2022 following two deadly crashes involving Max 8 planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The requirement was among several changes designed to improve FAA oversight of aircraft manufacturers.