Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russia's Far East

Solodov said Tuesday that a group of government officials including Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev will head to Palana on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the crash, the authorities in Kamchatka have declared three days of mourning. Officials said that families of the victims will receive payments of more than 3.5 million rubles (about $47,200) that will include compensation from the airline, an insurance payment and a subsidy from the regional government.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying the same route as Tuesday’s flight. A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.

A plane with many people on board went missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday.

The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked between two other Antonov An-26 planes at Airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.Local officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka. Emergency officials say the Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members missed a scheduled communication while it was flying Tuesday from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana. (AP Photo/Marina Lystseva) Credit: Marina Lystseva Credit: Marina Lystseva