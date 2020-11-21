Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii

The other victim, found nearby, had a robust bone structure, especially in his chest area, and probably was about 30 to 40 years old, the Pompeii officials said.

Both skeletons were found in a corridor, which led to a staircase to the upper level of the villa.

Based on the impression of fabric folds left in the ash layer, it appeared the younger man was wearing a short, pleated tunic, possibly of wool. The older victim, in addition to wearing a tunic, appeared to have had a mantle over his left shoulder.

While excavations continue at the site near Naples, tourists are currently barred from the archaeological park under national anti-COVID-19 measures.