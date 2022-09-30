Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

Witnesses and first responders found only small pieces of possible debris, personal items and the body of Gabby Hanna, 29, of Seattle. It took officials more than a week and multiple types of sonar to find the plane because of the depth and current of the channel in Mutiny Bay.

Once the recovery is complete, the NTSB will lay the wreckage in a secure location and experts will comb through debris to find potential causes of the crash.

Determining the probable cause of the crash could take 12 to 24 months, officials have said.

NTSB officials released a preliminary report that noted the plane had undergone a routine examination done every 100 flight hours just three days before the incident, and had completed a flight earlier the same day.