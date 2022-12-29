Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87

Penny appeared in more than 30 movies and TV series. He was credited as a “crony” in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump,” and played a bumbling, small-town lawyer in “Sweet Home Alabama,” released in 2002.

Penny's other film credits included the movies “Mississippi Burning,” “My Cousin Vinny" and “The Legend of Bagger Vance,” as well as the TV series “In the Heat of the Night.”

When he wasn't acting on film, Penny took parts in theater productions in Birmingham, where he performed onstage in plays including “The Odd Couple” and “Don Juan in Hell.”

“Bob Penny captivated all of our hearts at Birmingham Festival Theatre and put his all into his work,” Rhonda Erbrick, chairwoman of the theater's board, said in a statement. She added that Penny "is and was always an actor and a joy to be around.”