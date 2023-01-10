Bob Odenkirk seeks balance, humor following his heart attack

“I don’t think I’ve figured it out yet," the actor said Tuesday while attending a biannual gathering of TV critics. "I have to do a better job because we don’t get to carry on forever. We just don’t... I want to make the right choices so I can feel like I’m doing the best I can with the time I have left, the things that I love in this world. And I don’t think I’ve figured it out yet, but I’m working on it.”

Odenkirk's heart attack happened while filming the final season of AMC's “Better Call Saul,” and his heart stopped for 18 minutes. He returned to work five weeks later and says he didn't remember what happened, but felt euphoria and also exhaustion.